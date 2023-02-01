Backed against the wall and in desperate need of victories over the final 10 games, Kentucky overcame injury and adversity to record a 75-66 win at Ole Miss on Tuesday.

The victory improves Kentucky to 15-7 on the season, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss falls to 9-13, 1-8 in league play.

