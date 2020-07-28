Opportunities to impress for looking-to-work baseball players don’t come every day, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so when Owensboro’s Jakob Shuler got his chance last Wednesday, he figured he’d better make the most of it.
In a tryout for a reconfigured version of the Lexington Legends, the 6-foot, 220-pound catcher deposited a pair of batting practice pitches over the centerfield wall at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
“I wanted to show them I had more than down-the-line power,” Shuler said. “I wanted to hit a couple more than 400 feet, and, fortunately, it worked out that I was able to.”
On Thursday, Shuler learned that he made the team, which will play a 38-game independent league schedule against another team from Lexington and two more from Florence. Games will be held at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington and at UC Health Stadium in Florence. The four-team league is being billed as the “Battle for the Bourbon Trail.”
“I’m ecstatic because of the level of competition I will be playing with and against,” Shuler said. “Our centerfielder, for instance, is Ben Revere, who played eight years of Major League Baseball.
“What I have the opportunity to do is show them that I deserve to be here, show them I belong at this level of competition. It’s a chance for me to showcase my ability and see where I can take it from here. Teams are always looking for left-handed-hitting catchers, so this is a good shot for me.”
Shuler, 22, acknowledges that he has taken a circuitous route to get to this juncture.
Last summer, he experienced a frustrating season in Colorado as a member of the independent league Trinidad Triggers.
“It could have gone better,” Shuler said of the experience. “I suffered a hand injury pretty early on, and then I tried to come back too soon, which contributed to a slump at the plate.
“I’m fully recovered now, though, one-hundred-percent healthy and ready to go.”
In 2018, he played for the Owensboro RiverDawgs in the summer collegiate Ohio Valley League, helping league manager Vic Evans Jr.’s team to the championship. Prior to that, he played for the Owensboro Oilers, and he also spent two seasons at Wabash Valley, a junior college powerhouse located in Mount Carmel, Ill.
As a high school star at Apollo, Shuler was Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year in his sophomore and senior seasons, and was 3rd Region Player of the Year as a senior.
“I haven’t taken a conventional path,” Shuler said, “but one thing has been constant throughout, and that’s my passion to play baseball. That’s never changed, and I’m still as passionate about the game as I ever was.
“I have a big opportunity in front of me here, and I’m aware of it, want to take advantage of it. This is a chance for me to show what I can do playing against very talented competition, and my plan is to make the most of it.”
