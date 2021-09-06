Relatively speaking, Cate Sights came to the sport of volleyball at a late age, not playing an organized version of it until she was a sixth-grader at Holy Name Middle School in Henderson.
As a three-year starting outside hitter at Owensboro Catholic High School, however, Sights has made up for lost time.
These days, the 5-foot-7 senior is one of the most potent offensive threats in western Kentucky.
“My hitting confidence has improved through the years, said Sights, who leads the Lady Aces in kills (98) through the team’s first four games. “I’ve always been able to hit, but I was a little timid in the beginning. Now, I’m more forceful at the net.”
Sights, who also has 17 solo blocks, 36 digs, and eight service aces, has long impressed OCHS head coach Brian Hardison.
“Cate is a hard-working player who is never satisfied,” Hardison said. “She is the type of player that wants to stay after practice to become better, or to work with our underclassmen.
“She is one of our captains, along with Hadley Latham, and Cate is actually the quiet one until she steps on the court. Then, it’s all business for a great player who just loves the game.”
Sights said her passion for the game grew exponentially as a sophomore, when the Lady Aces featured senior leaders such as Cecilia Clemens, Isabelle Wright, and Cassidy Towery. That season, Catholic went 27-11, won 9th District and 3rd Region titles, and advanced to the KHSAA state tournament quarterfinals.
“The seniors on that team were great leaders to all us younger players, and I saw what a difference that made,” Sights said. “Now, I’m in a leadership position and I’m trying to do the same thing for all the young players we have on our team.”
As a sophomore, Sights had a breakthrough season with the OCHS varsity, finishing with 181 kills, 70 blocks, and 14 service aces. Last season, as a junior, Sights was second on the squad in kills (161) and blocks (38), adding five service aces.
This season, for the first time, Sights is playing all the way around for the Lady Aces.
“I still need to work on my passing, but it’s getting there,” Sights. “I just want to be ready for the postseason.”
Sights said Catholic, despite some early-season setbacks, has the makings of a strong championship contender.
“Last year, I think we struggled a lot with our rotation,” she said. “This year, we’re figuring out our rotation a lot earlier in the season and that’s going to be great for us moving forward.
“We’re a small school and this is close-knit team. We’re all friends and we want each other to do well. We just need to keep working at it, and once we figure everything out we’ll be a lot more solid and will be playing a cleaner game — that’s going to make all the difference for us.”
