Tyler Simone has been in the defensive rotation for the Owensboro Catholic High School football team for the past three seasons, and during this stretch the 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior nose tackle has learned a lot about what it takes to succeed at the varsity level.
“I’m not aggressive by nature, but I’ve learned to be aggressive because that’s what it takes to get the job done in high school football,” Sinone said. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger and I’ve learned how to take on three dudes at once when the situation calls for it.
“You have to grit your teeth and get after it on every play to succeed at this level.”
Simone and the Aces (2-2) certainly succeeded last Friday night, upsetting City-County arch-rival Owensboro 21-17 at Steele Stadium in a game that will long live in Simone’s memory.
“We’re way ahead of where we were last year at this time, and I think we proved it against a really good Owensboro team,” said Simone, alluding to the Aces’ 0-5 start in 2021. “I think we just put it all together last week, and if we continue to play at that level and with that kind of confidence we can do great things when it counts at the end of the season.
“We just need to be consistent every time we step on the field, in practice and in games — give it everything we’ve got at all times.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris likes what he’s getting from Simone, whom he considers a major key to the team’s defensive prowess.
“Tyler is very disruptive up front, and he does a lot of great things that allow our linebackers to be free, to make plays,” said Morris, whose Aces play tonight at undefeated KHSAA Class 3-A power Christian Academy-Louisville. “His effectiveness is not always going to show up on the stat sheet, but we’re very aware of how good a player he is for us.
“He is very gifted with his body. He’s big and strong, but he’s also got great side-to-side movement and this presents a big problem for teams trying to block him. His functional movement and overall technique has improved tremendously. He can go north and south, as well as east and west.
“I think Tyler is a college-level defensive tackle.”
While Simone is uncertain about his football future, he says he has an appreciation for the sport that he will carry with him the rest of his life.
“I love the brotherhood that comes with playing the game — we’re all like family, and it’s a great feeling to step on the field with that kind of mindset,” Simone said. “There are a lot of life lessons to be learned from football, including the perseverance it takes to succeed in whatever you do in life.
“Football has a lot of character-building associated with it, and I’ll carry that with me no matter what I decide to do with my future.”
The future is now, of course, as far as Simone’s time with the Aces is concerned.
“It’s my last go-around and all of us seniors want to make the most of it,” Simone said. “I think the keys for us moving forward will be to develop a little more stamina, play with great energy and a great attitude, and dig down deep and find a way to play well on the road.”
He says he will always look back fondly on his career at Catholic High.
“Oh, there’s a great sense of pride playing for this program, and I’ve always tried to do my best to uphold the rich tradition here,” Simone said. “When we beat Owensboro, we had alumni of all ages storm the field in celebration and with so much pride. I’ll never forget that moment — it will stick with me forever.”
