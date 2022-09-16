Tyler Simone has been in the defensive rotation for the Owensboro Catholic High School football team for the past three seasons, and during this stretch the 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior nose tackle has learned a lot about what it takes to succeed at the varsity level.

“I’m not aggressive by nature, but I’ve learned to be aggressive because that’s what it takes to get the job done in high school football,” Sinone said. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger and I’ve learned how to take on three dudes at once when the situation calls for it.

