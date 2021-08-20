Muhlenberg County football went in COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks between late July and early August, and Mustangs head coach Josh Staples is hoping the worst is behind his program.
“There was no in-person contact at all during that stretch,” said Staples, whose team won its last two games of 2020 to finish 2-5. “We had Zoom meetings, or Zoom practices, almost every night, but of course it wasn’t nearly the same as being out on the field.”
Nonetheless, Staples is generally optimistic about his team.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys who work extremely hard — we had a good offseason and got a lot of things done in the weight room,” Staples said. “We only lost a handful of guys from last year’s team, so we’ll be more seasoned and more confident heading into this season.
“We have 53 guys out for football, and they’re passionate about playing hard and playing the game the right way.”
OFFENSESenior quarterback Trevor Nolen, a second-year starter, will lead the Mustangs’ spread attack.
“He’s developed really well since last season,” Staples said of Nolen. “During 7-on-7 competitions he threw the ball really well and made good decisions.”
At running back, Muhlenberg will go with senior Alex Revelette.
“Alex is explosive and just a really passionate player,” Staples said. “He’s a bundle of energy, and he’s capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.”
Senior Brayden Lovan, hampered by injury last fall, leads a receiving corps that also includes junior John Putnam, senior Donovan McCoy and freshman Kanyon Johnson.
Up front, the Mustangs will go with junior twin brothers Nick Slack (tackle) and Cameron Slack (guard) on the left side, sophomore Talan Carver at center, senior Nick Cotton at right guard, with junior Nolan Lindsey and senior Garrett Wells set to see action at right tackle.
“We’re really going to try to build on our strengths, and we believe that we’ll be able to run the football most of the time,” Staples said. “We’ll keep the ball on the ground, try to shorten the game, but we can also utilize Trevor in play-action situations very well.
“I’m pretty excited about the overall maturity of our offense. We’re a year older, a year wiser, and I think that’s going to work to our advantage as the season goes along.”
DEFENSEMuhlenberg will run a multiple defense with a veteran unit.
Expecting to see action on the line will be senior Patrick Wood, the Slack twins, junior Keaton Creek and junior Dalton Marsala.
The Mustangs appear to be deep at linebacker, with Nolen, senior Jackson Carruba, junior Kahne Bivins, junior Zack Thompson and McCoy all vying for playing time.
The secondary will include contributions from Revelette, sophomore Hunter Baker, sophomore Aiden Bilbro and Johnson.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who have played a lot of football on the defensive side of the line,” Staples said. “I just want these guys to go out and play confident and fast.
“We have the type of personnel that can bring some pressure and create some turnovers, and that’s what we need to do.
“In general, we need to limit the offensive plays by the opposition and get off the field and let our own offense work.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Johnson and Lovan will both be utilized at punter, with sophomore Nate Harper slated to handle the kicking chores.
The Mustangs’ top kick returners are Bilbro and sophomore Hayes DeArmond.
“I feel solid about who we have in our kicking game and our return game,” Staples said. “Special teams is an important area of the game, and our team has a chance to excel in this area this fall — it can definitely be one of the strong areas of our football team.”
OUTLOOKAfter being limited to 35 total points in its first five games of 2020, the Mustangs erupted for 73 points in their final two games — road victories over Ballard Memorial and Fulton County.
Staples is hoping his team can build on those successes.
“More than anything else, I think injuries hurt us early last season, and also our early-season schedule was pretty tough,” Staples said. “We hope the confidence and momentum we gained at the end of the season can carry over for us.
“We’ve scaled back and simplified everything we do, and I think this is going to make a more effective, more efficient team.
“I just want our guys to go out and play the game with passion and for us, as a team, to be the best version of ourselves we can be.”
