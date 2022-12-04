Ben Sisson put up a career-high 23 points to lead Kentucky Wesleyan College to a 75-73 overtime win at Northwood on Saturday. Sisson put up a double-double with 12 rebounds in Midland, Mich.
Kentucky Wesleyan moved to 4-3 (1-0 G-MAC) while Northwood dropped to 1-7 (1-1 G-MAC).
“We played great basketball for 30 minutes and were a run away a few times during the game of breaking it open,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “I don’t think we win this game last year. Sisson showed tremendous leadership and everyone made a play or two to get us the victory.”
KWC was 1-5 in overtime games last season.
Northwood made some runs in the second half and it went back and forth with KWC over the last few minutes of regulation. Antonio Thomas hit a free throw with 12 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Down by one with a minute to go in overtime, Sisson hit a free throw and a layup on back-to-back possessions to give KWC a 73-71 advantage. After another Sisson free throw gave Wesleyan a three-point lead, Northwood didn’t have many options. KWC was up one with six seconds left, Thomas hit another clutch free throw and Northwood missed a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to allow the Panthers to escape.
Kentucky Wesleyan shot 30-65 (46.2%) from the field and just 2-15 (13.3%) from three. The Panthers went the entire second half and overtime period without hitting a three. KWC dominated in the paint by outscoring the Timberwolves 48-24.
Sisson led the way with a massive double-double, tallying 23 points and 12 rebounds in the game. Jordan Roland and Markel Aune each added 11. Kennedy Miles dished out two assists while Sisson also led with two steals.
Kentucky Wesleyan will be back at home next Saturday when it hosts Cedarville at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m.
KWC (75) _ Sisson 23, Roland 11, Aune 11, Thomas 9, Fernandez 6, Miles 6, Boyd 4, Mitchell 3, Jones 2.
NORTHWOOD (73) _ Wykle 21, Young II 21, Pruitt 9, Ware 9, Bargesser 9, Crenshaw Jr. 4.
