Six area athletes will return to the mat following the first day of the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday at Alltech Arena in Lexington’s Kentucky Horse Park.
Daviess County’s Reese Haight (138 pounds) and Landen Boone (145), Owensboro’s Noah Kirkman (120) and Ohio County’s Klemmer Nicodemus (182), Andrew Pottle (285) and Jack Probus (132) will continue their respective journeys through the consolation bracket.
First-round winners in the championship bracket were Haight, Boone, their DC teammate Conner Tolson (182), Apollo’s Cameron Baker (160), Kirkman, Pottle and Probus.
The state wrestling tournament concludes Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL OHIO COUNTY 81, EDMONSON COUNTY 73
Hunter Pharis scored a game-high 31 points to help the visiting Eagles top the Wildcats in Brownsville.
Ohio County (22-5), which has won seven straight, also got 20 points from Tripp Manning, 16 from Grant Tichenor and 11 from Shane Frady.
Edmonson County (11-12) got 21 points from Chaz Wilson and 20 from Mason Pierce. Dalton Decker added 16.
OHIO COUNTY 25-14-17-25 — 81
EDMONSON COUNTY 20-11-21-21 — 73
Ohio County (81) — Pharis 31, T. Manning 20, Tichenor 16, Frady 11, Lewis 3.
Edmonson County (73) — Wilson 21, Pierce 20, Decker 16, Woosley 8, Booker 4, Rose 4.
GRAYSON COUNTY 61, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59
Nolan Shartzer and Hunter Tomes each scored 15 points as the visiting Cougars held off the late-charging Raiders in Whitesville.
Whitesville Trinity (9-19) was led by Landon Hall, who scored 14 points, with Landon Huff and Kevin Foster each adding 12.
Grayson County snapped a seven-game skid while improving to 6-19.
GRAYSON COUNTY 9-16-18-18 — 61
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7-21-9-22 — 59
Grayson County (61) — Shartzer 15, Tomes 15, McCrady 9, Higdon 8, Sharp 6, Galloway 6, Horn 2.
Whitesville Trinity (59) — Hall 14, Huff 12, Foster 12, Howard 10, Dickens 9, Mills 2.
HOPKINSVILLE 64, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 51
Don Victor poured in 29 points to lead the host Tigers past the Mustangs in Hopkinsville.
Hopkinsville (11-15) led 24-19 at halftime, and put the game away with a 22-15 fourth-quarter run.
Cole Vincent scored 14 points for Muhlenberg (16-11), which also got 11 points from Brayden Lovan.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12-7-17-15 — 51
HOPKINSVILLE 15-9-18-22 — 64
Muhlenberg County (51) — Vincent 14, Lovan 11, Rose 8, Lovell 6, Phillips 6, Summers 4, Carver 2.
Hopkinsville (64) — Victor 29, Watts 12, Smith-Rudd 9, Jesse 5, Burks 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 70, HANCOCK COUNTY 55
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 21 points as the visiting Fighting Tigers prevailed in Hawesville.
Breck County (17-8) built a 42-25 halftime lead.
The Tigers also got 12 points each from Isaac Seeger and Brock Lucas.
Mason Potts led Hancock County (9-14) with 14 points, and Kaleb Keown added 13.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 18-24-13-15 — 70
HANCOCK COUNTY 13-12-16-14 — 55
Breckinridge County (70) — Mitchell 21, Seeger 12, B. Lucas 12, Shrewsberry 9, Morris 7, Irwin 6, O’Donohugh 3.
Hancock County (55) — Potts 14, Keown 13, Ogle 6, Ferry 6, Dixon 6, Elder 5, Powers 5.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL GRAYSON COUNTY 85, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 55
Kenzie Renfrow scored a game-best 39 points as the Lady Cougars rolled past the host Lady Raiders in Whitesville.
Grayson County (19-7) led 38-26 at intermission before dominating the final 16 minutes.
In addition to Renfrow’s production, Grayson County got 13 points from Rachel Snyder.
Trinity (11-15) was led by Josie Aull, who scored 22 points, and Katherine Hibbit added 12.
GRAYSON COUNTY 15-23-24-23 — 85
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17-19-9-8 — 55
Grayson County (85) — Renfrow 39, R. Snyder 13, Riggs 9, Cave 7, B. Snyder 6, Perkins 6, Vincent 2, Franklin 2, Dennis 1.
Whitesville Trinity (55) — Aull 22, Hibbit 12, Hatfield 7, McDowell 6, Morris 5, Graham 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.