NEW YORK — A sloppy first half and poor offensive performance proved too much for No. 13 Kentucky to overcome at Madison Square Garden Saturday as it fell 63-53 to No. 16 UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.
"'I'm disappointed that we lost but I'm also disappointed in plays that I thought we could make and some of the turnovers that I just thought were not necessary," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame.
With the loss, UK fell to 7-3 on the year and 0-2 against ranked opponents.
Kentucky and UCLA entered the game's first media timeout tied at seven as Cason Wallace scored five early points for the Cats and David Singleton drained a three for the Bruins.
UCLA would move up in front 19-13 entering the second media timeout using a 12-6 run that saw Jaylen Clark score six points and Tyger Campbell score four. The Bruins extended its lead to 12 briefly but an Antonio Reeves three cut UCLA's lead to 27-18 heading into the third media timeout of the half.
The Bruins would grow its lead to 13 with 6:26 left in the first half as it went on a 5-0 run that forced UK to call timeout.
Following the timeout, UK would cut UCLA's lead to 11 entering the final media stop of the half and continued to chip away as it closed out the half on a 7-2 run making it 35-27 Bruins heading into halftime.
The sloppy first half saw Kentucky commit 12 turnovers, make just 11 shots from the field and dish just six assists.
Kentucky opened the second half on a 9-3 run to cut the Bruins lead down to two at 38-36, entering the first media timeout of the second half as a lineup consisting of Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, Chris Livingston, Sahvir Wheeler and Wallace gave the Cats some much-needed physicality.
UK would tie the game at 38 with a Livingston jumper after the media timeout, but the Bruins answered with an 8-2 run aided by a technical foul against Wheeler that helped UCLA take a 46-40 lead and forced Calipari to call a timeout.
UCLA maintained a six point lead into both the second and third media timeout as its lead sat at 53-47 with 7:56 to play.
Kentucky would briefly pull within two, but a jumper from Campbell helped the Bruins take a four point 57-53 lead into the game's final media timeout with 2:26 left to play.
The Bruins would take control in the game's final minutes closing things out on a 6-0 run to take home the victory.
UK was led in scoring by Livingston who scored a career-high 14 points. He was joined in double figures by Wheeler who scored 11.
As a whole, it was a brutal night for UK offensively as the Cats shot 21-for-64 (32.8 percent) from the field, 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) from three and a woeful 5-for-13 (38.5 percent) from the free throw line.
"You can't go 5-for-13 from the line. Not in a game like this," Calipari said.
"That's a game you're trying to score 75, but you're gonna have to make some shots. Make a floater. I'll tell you what, they made a bunch of floaters. We missed every one."
UCLA's defense was able to hold Tshiebwe to under 10 points for just the ninth time in his 42 game UK career despite having an inexperienced front court led by Adem Bona.
"They got big Oscar. That man's a tank. Seeing him play, it's different when you actually play. But I just wanted to shout out our big man Kenny (Kenneth Nwuba), Mac (Etienne) and Adem (Bona). I thought they played tremendous," UCLA's Jaime Jaquez said postgame. "They did a tremendous job getting around him, listening to the scouting report and I thought Mac played amazing when he got his minutes in."
Jaquez led UCLA, who improved 10-2 with the win, with 19 points. He was joined in double figures by Clark (15) and Campbell (15).
Kentucky will return to Lexington, where it will welcome Florida A&M to Rupp Arena Wednesday for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off.
