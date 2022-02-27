FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third time this season Kentucky was tasked with going inside enemy territory of one of the best teams in the Southeastern Conference as the Wildcats faced Arkansas Saturday in sold out Bud Walton Arena.
And for the third time, UK came away with a loss. No. 6 Kentucky fell 75-73 to the No. 18 Razorbacks. It follows an 80-71 loss at league leader Auburn on Jan. 22 and a 76-63 loss at Tennessee on Feb. 15. Kentucky had just one home game against the top tier group and routed the Volunteers 107-79 on Jan. 15.
“It’s a lopsided schedule compared to the other teams. It just is,” UK coach John Calipari said afterwards. “But that’s OK. We’re playing for something bigger than just a seed or the league championship. We always play bigger than that.”
With just one week left in the regular season, Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee are favored to receive the four double byes for the SEC Tournament, meaning they would need only to win three games in three days for the title. So there is a good chance these four teams could meet again in a few weeks, this time on a neutral court in Tampa.
“We go home for a home game, a road game and then it’s over,” Calipari said. “Then we start tournament play, which is why we do what we do.”
Oscar Tshiebwe paced UK, now 23-6, 12 in SEC, in the losing effort with 30 points and 18 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks each had 14.
“We had some guys that did not play well. There were a couple of guys. That hurts us,” Calipari said. “After I saw the start of the game I said, ‘We’re throwing it to Oscar every single time we can. If you’re timid and you don’t want to do stuff, throw it to him.’ That’s what we did.”
On Saturday, Kentucky faced one of the hottest teams the country. Arkansas entered having won 12 of its last 13 games to erase an 0-3 SEC start. Kentucky had won 12 of its last 14 games. Most impressive, the Wildcats had won its last two games against Alabama and LSU despite missing its entire starting backcourt with injuries to Wheeler and TyTy Washington.
But those wins came at Rupp Arena and Saturday marked the first time UK’s walking wounded had to play a road game, in Bud Walton Arena no less.
It didn’t go well. Kentucky fell behind 7-2 with 16:52 to go in the first half. That brought about a Calipari timeout and the insertion of Wheeler and Washington. But that backfired as UK turned the ball over three straight possessions, two by Wheeler, and the Razorbacks pushed the lead to 15-2 on 15 unanswered points.
“The way we started the game, just unaggressiveness,” Calipari said. “It puts a sad look on your face. You’re getting knocked around. They got every 50-50 ball. But at halftime I was laughing when I walked in and I said, ‘We’re down six, guys. Think about how you personally played. Let’s just play and we’ll see what happens.”
Kentucky did close the first half with a modest 6-0 run to make it 34-28 and continued the rally to take the lead 41-40 with 14:53 left in the game. Combined with the 6-0 run to end the half, UK outscored Arkansas 19-6 to grab its first lead since 2-0.
The second half remained a back-and-forth contest with no team leading by more than four points to the final minutes, which became the ultimate crunch time.
Kentucky grabbed the lead 70-69 on a 3-pointer by Kellan Grady. It was his first field goal attempt since the opening minute of the game. But that would be UK’s last lead as Arkansas scored five straight points.
Trailing 71-70 with 1:03 to play, Brooks was whistled for an offensive foul as he tried to get open on an in-bounds pass. Arkansas saw was fouled on the next possession and took at 73-70 lead.
“I know you’re going to ask me about the call with a minute to go, but let me go watch the tape,” Calipari said. “I’m not sure you should make that and it was the game, that play. It may have been the right call, we’ll see.”
Kentucky returns to action Tuesday for its final home game against Ole Miss. Tipoff will be preceded by Senior Day for graduate transfers Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady.
The Wildcats wrap up regular season play March 5 at Florida.
