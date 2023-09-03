BOWLING GREEN — Rallying from a 10-point first-half deficit, Western Kentucky got big plays on both sides of scrimmage in the second half to overwhelm visiting South Florida 41-24 in the college football season-opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

“This was a great, great win for us against a very physical, very talented South Florida team,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “They came out swinging and gained the early advantage, and we had to make adjustments. But we responded to the challenge the right way to get ourselves back in the game.

