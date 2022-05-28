Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Jessie Daniels was a virtually unknown eighth-grader on the local high school softball scene, primarily toiling on the left side of the infield for Daviess County’s junior varsity team.

After losing her freshman season to the pandemic — when KHSAA spring sports were shut down entirely — Daniels broke through as a star first baseman for DCHS as a sophomore, helping lead the team to the 2021 state championship game in Lexington.

This season, as a junior, Daniels continued to hit the ball with supreme authority, posting jaw-dropping statistics that led to her being selected as the 2022 Messenger-Inquirer Area Softball Player of the Year.

“I gained a lot of confidence last season because of the successful run we made as a team,” Daniels said, “but I also gained a lot of confidence because our coaches and players believed in me.

“Also, I put in a lot of hard work between by eighth-grade year and my sophomore year, and that helped make me a better player — you’re not going to get better in this game without working at it.”

Such work has paid huge dividends.

“I’m not sure if I’ve had a player develop more over a two-year period,” Daviess County coach John Biggs said. “Jessie has put up some incredible offensive numbers, but she has also developed into an outstanding defensive first baseman.”

Last spring, in 40 games, the 5-foot-9 Daniels batted .477, belted 14 home runs, 14 doubles, produced 56 RBIs and scored 36 runs as the Lady Panthers won 34 of 41 games and played for the state title against Louisville Butler — earning All-State Tournament recognition.

“Last season was a lot of fun,” Daniels said. “Everything just clicked for us as a team, and, individually, I found myself getting more and more confident with each game”

This spring, in 26 regular season games, Daniels hit a robust .487, slugged 12 round-trippers, smacked five doubles, drove in 30 runs, and scored 31 — helping DC enter postseason play with a 3rd Region-best 25-5 record.

“I owe a lot to my hitting instructor, Shannon Peyton, out of Madisonville,” Daniels said. “The whole time I’ve worked with him, he’s helped me understand that your mentality has a lot to do with your success as a hitter. He’s helped me with all the little things that go into being productive at the plate.”

Daniels is also quick to praise senior DCHS senior catcher Millie Roberts, a longtime prep star who is heading for the University of Auburn.

“Millie has played a huge role in my hitting,” Daniels said. ‘We feed off each other in games, and she’s also done a lot to help me with my approach; I give her a lot of credit for what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Daniels, who hits cleanup in the Daviess County order, said her mindset is simple once she steps in the batter’s box.

“Really, when I’m in there, I’m just thinking about getting a base hit, making good contact and hitting line drives,” she said. “I never think about hitting home runs.

“Before my sophomore year, I really wasn’t a power hitter, but since then, that aspect of my game has come around for me.”

Through it all at DCHS, Daniels — who plays travel ball for the Huntsville, Alabama-based Southern Force, is having the time of her life.

“One day I’m going to look back on my time in this program and realize how memorable it’s been — I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” Daniels said. “Coach Biggs pulls the team together in an awesome way every season, and it’s been so great to play under his leadership.

“His ability to make us a tight-knit group is what’s helped our program reach new heights.”

As have the immense abilities of Daniels.