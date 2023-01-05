Two games into its suddenly-daunting Conference USA schedule, the Western Kentucky basketball team has proven one thing, unequivocally — the Hilltoppers can’t stand prosperity.
The consequence? Two losses, and a boat load of additional questions about a deep, talent-laden outfit that figured to be among the league’s best this season. It’s still early, true, but thus far, this is certainly not the case.
Beginning with that ominous, thoroughly disappointing defeat at then-winless Louisville on Dec. 14, the Hilltoppers have dropped four consecutive games, including a 65-58 loss on Dec. 22 at South Carolina, an 81-78 home loss to Rice on Dec. 29 and a 65-60 defeat at ‘Hundred Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Eve.
Against Rice, Western squandered a 13-point first-half lead, allowing the upstart Owls to go 9-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half. Rice also scored an unconscionable 55 second-half points, and at the final buzzer, danced off the E.A. Diddle Arena hardwood as if it had just won the Super Bowl.
At MTSU, the Hilltoppers built an eight-point lead by intermission, but the unfazed Blue Raiders made their first six 3-pointers of the second half en route to a come-from-behind victory in the Murphy Center. WKU severely hurt its own cause by making just 4-of-10 free throws, while Middle Tennessee sank 9-of-13.
Little things mean a lot in conference play, particularly in the final 20 minutes, and particularly on the road.
Worth noting, WKU played its first two C-USA games without the services of seventh-year head coach Rick Stansbury, who sat out both games with an undisclosed illness. Associate head coach Phil Cunningham has served as interim head coach during Stansbury’s absence.
The bottom line, though, is that the Hilltoppers are off to a stumbling start in C-USA, an underrated league this season that features at least one elite team, preseason favorite UAB, and a host of other outfits that are well above average. How the Hilltoppers respond over the next three games will be critical to the team’s ultimate fate — and nothing will come easy.
On Thursday, in a game that will air nationally on CBS Sports Network (8 p.m. CT), WKU will be back in Diddle Arena against North Texas. The Mean Green are 11-3 overall, 2-1 in C-USA, and are coming off Saturday’s convincing 72-57 conquest of FIU.
Last season, North Texas won 65-60 in Diddle Arena, finished 25-7, and reached the second round of the NIT.
On Saturday, WKU ventures to play at one of C-USA’s bottom feeders, UTSA, which is 6-8 overall, 0-3 within the league, and coming off Saturday’s 90-67 blowout loss at UAB. This, however, is no gimme for Western (Are there any gimmes, at this point?), as the Roadrunners have won six of nine home games. Last season, WKU won 71-65 in San Antonio. This must be a win.
Then, on Jan. 11, the moment of truth arrives for the Hilltoppers, when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to challenge Andy Kennedy’s superb UAB Blazers, who are 12-2 overall, 3-0 in C-USA, and ahem, 10-0 on their home court. Last season, UAB won 68-65 in Bowling Green, finished 27-8 and won the C-USA Tournament, falling to Houston in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Know this: If WKU doesn’t wake up in a New York minute, this season could slide toward the abyss quicker than you can say “second division of C-USA.”
Thirteen games into a truly perplexing campaign, the Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-2 C-USA) are still searching mightily for their true identity, still grasping for ways to shut teams down at crucial periods in the second half, and still struggling to run an efficient half-court offense that would take advantage of possessing college basketball’s tallest player, 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp; still grappling for the confidence-laced moxie it takes to put away (see “blow out”) inferior teams.
Western’s hardcore fans, meanwhile, are not at all amused; nor should they be. They are a disappointed lot growing increasingly weary of watching disappointing play from a tradition-rich program — 10 seasons removed from its most recent appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Is there a cure for what ails Hilltopper Nation? Of course there is, but at this pivotal juncture there’s only one. You know the drill: Just win, baby!
