BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky’s already-shaky 2021-22 men’s basketball season became shakier still on a seemingly foreboding Saturday afternoon.
‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee shot a piping-hot 58% from 3-point range (15-of-26) to hand the slumping Hilltoppers their fifth consecutive loss — a 93-85 setback before a less-than-pleased crowd of 4,435 in historic E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU slides to a disappointing 10-11 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA entering Thursday’s road game at Charlotte.
“It is what it is right now,” Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Middle Tennessee came in here on a roll and they played a very good basketball game — it’s hard to beat any team that shoots that well (from 3-point range), and they were very effective against us with their spread offense.
“We played better, offensively, in the second half when we went small (without 7-foot-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp), but we didn’t get enough stops at the other end.”
The Hilltoppers were still within 18-17 midway through the first half following a putback by Jairus Hamilton, but the Blue Raiders stitched together a 14-6 run and took their biggest lead of the half (32-23) on a 3-pointer by Josh Jefferson at 4:45.
Western pulled within 42-37 on a 3-pointer by Dayvion McKnight just before the halftime horn.
But upstart MTSU (14-6, 5-2 C-USA) — which entered the contest shooting 29% from beyond the arc — opened the second half hot, drilling five 3-pointers in the first four-and-a-half minutes; shooting in front 57-43 on a triple by Jefferson at 15:45.
Western responded with a furious comeback attempt, pulling within 65-60 on a Josh Anderson free throw at 8:53, but Middle Tennessee answered with an 11-2 spurt and rebuilt its advantage to 76-62 on a layup by Donovan Sims with 6:20 to play.
The Toppers made one more run — trimming their deficit to 79-74 on a 3-pointer by Luke Frampton at 4:31 — but the Blue Raiders scored eight of the next 10 points to put the contest on ice.
WKU drew no closer than six points over the final four-and-a-half minutes.
“You’ve got to give (Middle Tennessee) credit — they came in here ready to play and made big shots throughout the game,” WKU’s Hamilton said. “They were exploring holes in our defense and ending up with quality shots.
“It’s been a tough stretch for us lately, but we’ll figure it out soon and start winning again. There’s still a whole lot of basketball to be played.”
Jefferson poured in a game-best 31 points for MTSU, drilling 7-of-9 shots from distance. Sims produced 22 points and six assists, with DeAndre Dishman adding seven points.
Overall, the Blue Raiders finished 31-of-54 from the field (57%), made 16-of-17 free throws (94%) and won the rebounding battle, 33-29.
Western got a huge performance from McKnight, who led the team with 24 points and 10 assists, adding five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Anderson scored 17 points and made five steals, Hamilton produced 16 points and seven rebounds, Justice scored 13 points, and Frampton added 11 points and three steals.
The Tops shot 42% from the floor (46%), made 10-of-24 shots from distance (42%), and sank 19-of-27 free throws (70%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.