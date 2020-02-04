Kami Smith scored 16 points to drive host Ohio County past Todd County Central, 71-34, in a girls’ high school basketball game Monday night in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles raced to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and extended their advantage to 41-16 by halftime.
Kelsey Kennedy added 12 points for Ohio County (12-11).
The Lady Rebels (1-17) were paced by Jayla Leavell’s 10 points.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 9-9-8-10 — 34
OHIO COUNTY 20-21-17-13 — 71
Todd County Central (34) — Leavell 10, Chester 8, Coleman 4, Simons 4, Weathers 3, Johnson 3, Fort 2.
Ohio County (71) — K. Smith 16, K. Kennedy 12, Embry 9, Bullock 8, M. Smith 8, Gaddis 8, Vanover 6, Probus 4.
McLEAN COUNTY 57, GRAYSON COUNTY 52
Bailie Walker had 19 points and 10 rebounds to drive McLean County past host Grayson County in Leitchfield.
Makena Rush-Owen also had a big game for McLean (13-8), producing 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Grayson County (17-7) got a game-best 20 points from Kenzie Renfrow.
MCLEAN COUNTY 21-11-10-15 — 57
GRAYSON COUNTY 15-16-10-11 — 52
McLean County (57) — Walker 19, Rush-Owen 16, McMahon 9, Johnson 7, Burrough 3, Patterson 2, Hampton 1.
Grayson County (52) — Renfrow 20, B. Snyder 8, R. Snyder 8, Riggs 7, Vincent 4, Robinson 2, Nash 2, Cave 1.
BUTLER COUNTY 60, OWENSBORO 55
Taylin Clark scored a game-best 18 points as the Lady Bears turned back the visiting Lady Devils in Morgantown.
Jenna Phelps added 15 points for Butler County (10-14), which also got 13 points from Jaelyn Taylor and 11 from Gracie Cardwell.
Owensboro (5-19) was led by A’Lyrica Hughes, who had 14 points and four steals. Brooklyn Williams had 10 rebounds and Lyric Lawrence had eight rebounds.
OWENSBORO 12-10-18-15 — 55
BUTLER COUNTY 20-14-15-11 — 60
Owensboro (55) — Hughes 14, Lawrence 9, Gonzo 6, Worth 6, Pappas 6, Williams 6, Smith 4, Hrabalikova 2, Sowders 2.
Butler County (60) — Clark 18, Phelps 15, Taylor 13, Cardwell 11, Leach 3.
SATURDAY RESULT APOLLO 76, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 54
Kassidy Daugherty led a balanced attack with 14 points as the E-Gals easily defeated the visiting Lady Colonels.
Apollo also got 13 points from Amber Dunn, 12 points from Amaya Curry, and 11 points from Shelbie Beatty.
Serenity Shemwell paced Christian County with 12 points.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 16-16-13-9 — 54
APOLLO 26-21-14-15 — 76
Christian County (54) — Shemwell 12, McGee 11, Catlett-Watkins 10, Brown 8, Killebrew 7, Lee 3, Bell 2, Thomas 1.
Apollo (76) — Daugherty 14, Dunn 13, Curry 12, Beatty 11, Floyd 8, Carter 8, Sanders 6, Rhodes 2, Douglas 2.
BOYS SO. SPENCER (IND.) 88, HANCOCK COUNTY 54
Kobe Bartlett scored 22 points to lift the host Rebels over the Hornets in Reo, Ind.
South Spencer used a 24-5 second-quarter run to build a 50-27 lead by intermission.
The Rebels also got 17 points from Jace Kelly, 14 from Darian Johnson, and 13 from Michael Donoho.
Hancock County (8-12) was led by Kaleb Keown, who scored 15 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 22-5-12-15 — 54
SOUTH SPENCER 26-24-26-12 — 88
Hancock County (54) — Keown 15, Ferry 9, Ogle 8, Elder 5, Powers 5, Potts 4, Dixon 4, Arnold 2, Emmick 2.
South Spencer (88) — Bartlett 22, Kelly 17, Johnson 14, M. Donoho 13, Hughes 7, C. Donoho 5, Howell 4, Ling 2, Smith 2, Compton 2.
