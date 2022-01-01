LEXINGTON
If there was one last hope to have for 2021, it would have been for Rupp Arena to be full and loud for a day that belonged to Tubby Smith.
Smith won a national championship in his first season as head coach at the University of Kentucky. That was way back in 1998. Smith is now the coach at High Point, and he brought that team to a place where he worked, coached and won over a nine-year stretch that ended in 2007.
A big reason for the visit was Smith getting a jersey retired in his honor and it was unveiled, hanging in the rafters in between Rick Pitino and legendary equipment manager Bill Keightley.
Smith got a standing ovation, which he deserved so much, from the nearly-full crowd — a legitimate 19,000 for a noon tipoff on New Year’s Eve.
“I am humbled and I am blessed,” Smith told the crowd, who broke out into chants of “TUBBY!! TUBBY!!” during the jersey ceremony.
His immediate family and some former players were also on the floor with Smith. This was an honor that was long overdue.
UK took care of business after all the applause for Smith quieted down, picking up a 92-48 win Friday to push its record to 11-2 on the last day of 2021.
The first season for Smith as head coach at UK was the end of a magical three-year run for the Wildcats, who broke a long national championship drought with a title in 1996 with a remarkable team coached by Pitino.
Pitino came within a tight overtime battle against Arizona of winning a second straight championship, but it wasn’t to be in 1997, and it also ended up being the last game Pitino coached at UK.
Smith took over the next season with a core of players Pitino left, and he navigated a team to the 1998 national championship when it didn’t look like it would make it out of the South Regional final with Duke. The Cats were down 17 points with less than 10 minutes left, and they left with an 86-84 win that was Smith’s greatest triumph — until a little over a week later.
Smith coached UK until 2007. He had won a lot, but UK wasn’t in a championship position very much over the last few years of his tenure. UK had six Sweet 16 finishes in his 10 seasons, but he finished the 2007 season with a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, and less than a week later, he was introduced as head coach at Minnesota.
Smith’s tenure at UK was marked by mixed feelings in the fan base. Smith was a classy guy who was genuine and seemed easy to get along with. His recruiting slipped later in his time at UK, and that caused further friction with the fan base that has been hard to please for decades.
Smith finished his UK career with a 263-83 mark, 76% wins. He has coached nearly 1,000 college basketball games, going to Texas Tech and Memphis after Minnesota and before High Point.
For his part, Smith was upbeat and thankful to have his name immortalized within the UK program.
“You treasure the moments you had,” Smith said in a Zoom conference.
“When you’re here, in the moment, you’re working so hard, 24/7, 365 days a year, the season never really ends if you’re a coach or a player. This was the longest we’d served anywhere. I would have loved to stay longer, my son Saul played for me here. But in this line of work, it can be taxing. It can change you... (But) I don’t have anything I can look back on and say it left a bad taste in my mouth. You want to help make it as great as you can. It was just good to be back and honored this way.”
Once the game got rolling and shots started falling, Kentucky looked a lot better than its No. 18 ranking. Kellan Grady continued his strong shooting from distance, hitting 7-of-10 from 3-point range, joining the likes of Tony Delk, Tayshaun Prince (who Smith coached), Jamal Murray as one of 15 Wildcats to make seven 3s in a game. Grady led UK with 23 points.
“Kellan, we played against him last year, I think we were leading with four minutes left at Davidson,” Smith said of the game High Point eventually lost 82-73. Grady scored 20 in that game but struggled shooting 3s. “We did a good job on him then. He has an unorthodox-looking shot. Doesn’t have the perfect rotation, but gets it off quick. He’s got good size. He is a very intelligent player as well. He knows how to play. He knows how to get open. We lost him here and he knocked down a bunch of 3s. What, seven out of 10? That’s pretty good shooting. I don’t care if you’re just out there in the gym by yourself. And making 3s like that, they are going to be hard to beat.”
High Point wasn’t expected to make this close, and it wasn’t. That didn’t matter, because this was a day about celebrating the triumphs — and the national championship — Tubby Smith helped bring to Kentucky.
