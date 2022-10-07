Matthew Smith bears a heavy load each and every week for the Ohio County High School football team, but the 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back-linebacker remains upbeat about his immense responsibilities and continues to encourage those around him.

Smith is the leader in more ways than one for an Ohio County team that has won just one of six games, with a team-best 532 rushing yards on 108 carries and three touchdowns. Defensively, Smith has 25 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

