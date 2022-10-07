Matthew Smith bears a heavy load each and every week for the Ohio County High School football team, but the 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back-linebacker remains upbeat about his immense responsibilities and continues to encourage those around him.
Smith is the leader in more ways than one for an Ohio County team that has won just one of six games, with a team-best 532 rushing yards on 108 carries and three touchdowns. Defensively, Smith has 25 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.
“Our offensive line has had injuries, so there have been times when we’ve struggled to run the ball,” Smith said, “but that’s just part of the game and we just have to fight through that, stay positive, and do the best we can every time we step on the field.”
First-year Eagles head coach Terry Moeller says Smith’s presence and production are essential to the program.
“Matthew is an integral part, that’s for sure, because he does so much for us,” Moeller said. “He’s a tough, talented, hard-nosed kid who gets the tough yardage for us. He wants the ball his share of the time, to be sure, and he can go to another level when challenged.
“Beyond this, he’s a great teammate, a great leader.”
When asked if he would take 22 just like Smith to put on the gridirion, Moeller responded immediately and with a chuckle: “I’d take 30 of him.”
Early in his high school career, it took Smith a while to adjust to the running back position.
“Growing up, I was always a quarterback, so it took me some time to figure out what I needed to do to be a successful running back,” Smith said. “But I was always fast, so there wasn’t too much of an adjustment. I was confident that I could get the job done.
“I have good speed and some power — once I get in the open field I feel like I can make anyone miss.”
As a sophomore in the COVID-riddled 2020 season, Smith made 30 total tackles, including a TFL, but was a backup on offense behind standout senior running back Q’Daryius Jennings.
Last fall, as a junior, Smith led the team with 862 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, adding 17 receptions for 150 yards and two scores.
On defense, Smith racked up 45 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
Smith credits time in the weight room for much of his development as a player.
“I’ve put in a lot of work,” Smith said, “I’ve gained about 20 pounds in the past year, and my (weight room) max’s are up by quite a bit in every area.”
Smith, also a star for the Eagles baseball program as a pitcher and midde infielder, says having the right mindset is key to success.
“As a running back, I understand that I have to follow my blockers and run as hard as I can — fight for as many yards as I can get,” he said. “On defense, as an outside linebacker, I don’t try to do too much — just do what I can to make a play. I think I can do better in my pass coverage, but I do a pretty good job (against the run).
“Overall, I just like the physicality of football, and I like the competitiveness involved with both football and baseball. I love to compete. I love to win.”
Smith also loves to lead.
“I try to be a positive leader by talking, trying to keep everybody up and ready to go,” he said. “Communication is really important on the football field, and I try to encourage everyone to communicate and become a better team.
“We still have a lot of the season to play, and the key for us is to not get negative early in the week, to be as prepared as we can possibly be, and then just go out and play the game to the best of our ability.”
