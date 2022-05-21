Robert (Bob) Smith’s family wanted a memorial of some kind to honor their father’s long-time involvement with the area and regional tennis community.

They wanted that recognition to be at Moreland Park, where Smith was a fixture as a tennis player, teacher and mentor for a half century.

Smith passed away from COVID-19 in November, 2020. The family wrote a letter in May, 2021 to request a memorial tennis court sign be placed at Moreland Park to the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association who submitted it to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for approval. That request was made after Bob passed at 78 years old.

That approval was nearly unanimous, and Owensboro Parks and Recreation will unveil a memorial tennis court sign honoring Bob Smith on Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Moreland Park Tennis Center. The public is invited to attend.

“It’s been near and dear to his heart, his whole family lived across the street, his mom and dad played, he taught a ton of lessons there,” said Debbie Hill, Smith’s daughter. “We’re so humbled and grateful as a family that the City was able to grant our request. He spent lots of hours there, he probably taught thousands of lessons there. We know he’ll be smiling down on this sign unveiling on Saturday.”

Growing up across from Moreland Park (on Moreland Avenue) starting in 1942, Bob loved playing tennis coming from a family heavily involved in playing and promoting tennis. Bernard Smith, Bob’s dad, won numerous City men’s singles championships. Bob also won City championships.

Bob was an active member of the Owensboro tennis community for over 50 years. He played tennis for Owensboro High School and Western Kentucky University.

After graduation from WKU he coached men’s tennis at Arkansas State University before returning to Owensboro to coach the Apollo High School tennis teams for 10 years while also teaching math and serving as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director during his career.

Smith served as tennis pro at the Owensboro County Club for more than 30 years and competed in Unites States Tennis Association tournaments throughout Kentucky and the Southeast well into his retirement.

He gave thousands of private lessons to juniors, adults and USTA teams over the decades. Bob was a member of the Owensboro-Daviess County Tennis Association and USPTA. He played in hundreds of tournaments and league matches at Moreland Park and throughout Kentucky and the Southeast, where he participated in USTA Super Seniors Sanctioned tournaments in his retirement years.

Bob operated the Joey Aull tennis tournament for many years at Moreland Park, and Bob suffered a heart attack while cleaning the courts after a heavy downpour on Father’s Day weekend in 1997.

The letter from the family talked about the long connection it had with Moreland Park, especially Bob Smith.

“Bob was extremely generous with his time, giving countless hours of tennis lessons and coaching to his family members at Moreland Park, just as his parents did for him in the 1940s and 50s,” the letter said. “For Bob and his family, the Moreland Park courts have truly been multi-generational and have held a special place in our hearts for nearly a century. Simply put, Bob was a staunch advocate for tennis--especially Moreland Park tennis--which was always his favorite place to play in Owensboro.”