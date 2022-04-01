Blake Smith and Jake Shown worked a lot together doing track announcing for Windy Hollow Speedway and Kentucky Motor Speedway in Daviess County.
Shown passed away during the offseason, but Smith will be carrying on track announcing this summer in Shown’s memory by returning to the tower at Windy Hollow.
Smith will return to the tower at Windy Hollow for announcing duties as the race track remembers Shown.
“It weighed on my heart what was I going to do, I had already signed on with KMS,” Smith said. “Then, I asked myself what would Jake want, and I also thought they would be without an announcer with the season starting in a few months. Jake had been announcing for over 10 years between KMS, Cedar Ridge and Windy Hollow, and he’d also done some regional events.
“Jake had a way that he connected to the fans that is unrivaled by anyone in the motorsports world. I’m not taking Jake’s spot, I am trying to help fill the void. This season will be about great racing and celebrating the life of Jake and the impact he had on the racing community.”
Windy Hollow Speedway has undergone a facelift during the off season as Josh Vanover prepares to spend his first season as a track promoter. Vanover, an Owensboro businessman, is no stranger to racing. Vanover, owner of JKV Core Buying and Automotive Recycling, has spent time both behind the wheel and a sponsor of many local racers and events in the area.
Vanover also assisted previous promoter, and track owner, Evelyn “Rooster” Miller in 2020 and 2021 at the Daviess County dirt track.
“Josh has invested a lot of time and money into it, I think it will be a successful season,” Smith said.
The green flag will drop on the 2022 season on Sunday, May 1.
