Doug Sandifer has been boys’ soccer head coach at Daviess County High School for a quarter century, but he’s having to be creative in ways he’s never had to be before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gets to be a challenge,” Sandifer said. “We’re trying to be as creative as possible and do what we can do under the restrictions. We’re having to put our heads together as coaches to try to keep practices fresh.
“But we’re out here, and that’s better than nothing.”
Like all high school fall sports, soccer preseason training has taken on a drastically new look in 2020.
“The first couple of weeks we did nothing but conditioning,” Sandifer said. “Over the last week or so, we’ve tried to transition into part conditioning, part training, but it’s pretty tough.”
Before each practice, players must have their temperature taken, satisfactorily answer health questions and enter in small groups.
“This reminds me of when the KHSAA instituted the heat index policy,” Sandifer said. “It’s different, it’s something we’ve had to grow accustomed to.
“There’s a lot of space in soccer, so we benefit from that. We work in small groups at stations. There is light sharing (of the ball) within the small groups, and if someone outside the group touches it, the ball has to be sanitized. We’re able to do a lot of touches on the ball, but there are no headers.”
And, as the calendar begins to swing toward late July, Sandifer finds his team anxious to get on to something new.
“These kids want to compete, want to play,” he said. “The players and the coaches are ready to do something different. From a coach’s standpoint, when you can’t see a kid compete it’s very hard to evaluate how they’ll do in an actual competition — but right now we’re sort of stuck in a holding pattern on that.”
Sandifer said the Panthers are only practicing three days a week, and only an hour-and-a-half per session.
“We’re in the midst of a new normal,” he said. “It becomes more and more difficult when you’re ready to move on to the next level (of practice), but can’t do it. Under the circumstances, we’re not trying to overkill it — we’re trying to keep things as fresh as we can.”
Sandifer said his players have remained positive.
“I’m pleased with the way the players have reacted,” he said. “The kids have good attitudes — they’re glad to be out here.”
Daviess County is hoping to defend 9th District and 3rd Region championships this fall, after advancing to the KHSAA state championship game in 2019. The Panthers return seven seniors.
“You don’t want to see any kid lose a season,” Sandifer said, “and you especially don’t want to see a kid lose his final season — they love playing high school soccer or they wouldn’t be out here.”
Sandifer said he felt better about the season starting on time a couple of weeks ago, before Kentucky’s recent spike in positive coronavirus cases.
“With the number of increased cases, I’m losing faith that this season is going to start any time in August,” Sandifer said. “The numbers are going to have to decline for us to move to the next phase of practice, and, certainly, actual games.
“And, I respect those in leadership who have to make the tough decisions on this. I don’t always agree with everything, but I have a sincere respect for the work they do and the difficult decisions they must make. I know it’s not easy.”
The KHSAA soccer season typically begins in mid-August.
“Right now, I believe that would be tough to do,’ Sandifer said. “What they may have to do is move the schedule back, shorten the regular season by a couple of weeks — maybe wait and start after Labor Day.
“That would be a small sacrifice, really, if it would allow us to still have a season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.