There have been different approaches to the early segments of practices for the boys and girls defending 3rd Region soccer champions as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Daviess County won the 3rd Region boys’ soccer crown for the ninth straight year last fall, and it also won one game in the Boys’ State Soccer Tournament to finish 19-5-1.
Owensboro Catholic won the 3rd Region girls’ soccer title last season, and also won a game in the Girls’ State Soccer Tournament to finish 18-6-1.
Both DC and Catholic are replacing some key players from last season, which has made early practices for each team important.
Both teams played in last weekend’s Bluegrass State Games, which is also a good early practice measurement for a team’s progress.
“We’ve been going for about a week,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “We went to the Bluegrass Games, played three games. We did OK, we saw some good things. The team will play with a lot of effort. We tried to use those games to figure out who could help us where. Find some new players with positions we need to fill.
“With teams less experienced you have to get them to understand there’s a different speed, a different physicality, they have to make decisions quicker.”
Catholic coach Andy Hines is also looking at some new players on the varsity level.
“We started after the dead period, I give them all June off,” Hines said. “Right now, we get fitness in the morning, and practices in the evening. Really we’re just trying to get concepts of how we want to play.
“We’ve got 10 freshmen coming in. Most of them play travel for me, we’re just trying to put things together. We’ve done a pretty good job of developing younger kids, but they’re still young.”
Catholic’s girls played three teams in the Bluegrass Games, and two of those matchups were against Top 15 preseason teams.
“We looked a lot better than what I thought we were going to be,” Hines said. “We were way ahead of where I throught we would be. We went to the Bluegrass Games the last couple of years and struggled in the top division, but this year we competed really well.”
High school soccer season will begin the week of Aug. 7.
