LEXINGTON Despite having a sold-out Rupp Arena crowd behind them, the Kentucky Wildcats suffered its second home loss of the season Saturday, falling 77-68 to No. 9 Kansas.

“Unbelievable crowd, unbelievable students that were there,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “You want to reward them as a coach and as a team. I want to do that. But we never stopped playing. We fought the whole time.”

