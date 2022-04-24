BOWLING GREEN

Tyson Helton smiled broadly as he visited with dozens of well-wishers following Western Kentucky University’s annual Spring Football game on a warm, breezy, made-to-order Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium.

Helton is preparing for his fourth season at the Hilltopper helm, having produced two nine-win seasons and two bowl victories in the past three years since returning to the Hill, where he served as Jeff Brohm’s offensive coordinator in 2014 and ‘15.

Helton looked perfectly contest, perfectly at home, and seemed genuinely excited about not only the progress of this year’s squad, but the general tenor of the WKU program.

“It’s been a really good spring for us all together,” said Helton, who directed Western (9-5) to the Conference USA championship game and a convincing victory over Appalachian State in Boca Raton Bowl in 2021. “Both sides of the ball were good today and that was great to see — we’re coming along real well.

“We have a great culture here. These guys love being at and playing for Western, and I love coaching them.”

The biggest question mark this fall, of course, will be how well the Hilltoppers can replace extraordinary quarterback Bailey Zappe, the nation’s leading passer last season, who, oh by the way, was in attendance on Saturday — receiving a huge ovation when introduced to the WKU faithful at halftime.

“I’ve been really impressed with our quarterback play throughout the spring,” Helton said. “I like our quarterback room, it’s talented and it’s deep.”

The current projected starter is Jarret Doege, the signal-caller at West Virginia for three seasons (40 TD passes; 19 INTS). On Saturday, Doege exhibited the poise of a battle-tested veteran, directing the first-team offense to a first-quarter touchdown — connecting with wide receiver Daewood Davis, a former Oregon transfer, for a 20-yard scoring strike.

“He came in here with big shoes to fill,” a grinning Davis said of Doege, who also displayed the ability to throw the ball deep, and also tuck it and run. “He wants to be good and he’s had the right mentality from the very start. He’s had a lot of experience against big-time competition and he knows he can have a great season here.

“We’re deep at QB — every one of those guys has positive qualities. We’re blessed with a lot of talent at that position, we really are.”

WKU is also deep, and generally considered greatly improved, on defense. On Saturday, the Tops were quick to the ball and surrendered very few big plays.

“We’re going to feature an attacking defense that’s going to be difficult for most quarterbacks we face,” Helton said. “We didn’t get any turnovers today, but we’ve seen this defense be very opportunistic throughout the spring. Our objective this season will be to win the take-away battle and keep opposing teams out of the end zone.”

Senior nose tackle Brodric Martin (6-5, 320) echoed his head coach’s sentiments.

“It was great to get back out there,” Martin said. “I felt like we were in the right spots and executed well all day. We have a lot of talent and experience on the defensive side of the ball, we’re a hungry group, and I fully expect us to be better than we were last season.”

Martin also expects the Hilltoppers to be better, as a whole.

“We have high expectations, as we should,” Martin said. “Conference title, Top 25 ranking, bowl victory — all of the above are in play for this team to go get. I’m excited, man, and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”

When it does, of course, the fearless Hilltoppers — who perennially play a famously tough non-conference slate — figure to be competitive.

“Yeah, we’re really proud of the culture we’ve established through the years in that way — to be the best you have to beat the best,” Helton said. “We’ve taken a lot of pride in that, being in the national conversation, and that’s how it can happen — as a program, that’s what he hang our hat on, and it can help you win championships.

“It’s same way for us this year. We get another shot at Indiana (Sept. 17 in Bloomington), later in the year we go to Auburn (Nov. 19), and near the beginning of the season we play at Hawaii (Sept. 3) — hey, we love the challenge.”

As always.