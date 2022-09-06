We all knew about Gavin Wimsatt playing on television, the ACC Network, as one of the quarterbacks for Rutgers in its season opening road trip to Boston College. People in New Jersey were really happy with the 48-yard run by Wimsatt, who was a star at Owensboro High School.
Rutgers pulled out a 22-21 win at BC.
Joe Humphreys was suited up as a true freshman on the Miami (Ohio) sideline at Kroger Field as it opened the University of Kentucky football season.
Dartanyan Tinsley got on the field for Cincinnati in its season opener at Arkansas. Tinsley was a standout lineman at Owensboro High School.
Those were some of the more heralded OBKY players who were with their college football teams in big stadiums, some on television.
There were others who were also in college football games on Saturday, but who were not quite in the spotlight they had grown used to in their high school playing days. Some guys who were used to having their names called on Friday nights often find themselves waiting their turns on Saturdays.
There are former high school football players from OBKY dotting rosters of smaller college football programs in Kentucky and elsewhere. This past Saturday saw most college football teams start their seasons, and there was some spot checking for what some of them did _ like Austin Gough at Centre for example. This listing is not all inclusive.
Gough is a redshirt freshman at Centre College, where he is a linebacker, just like he was as a star at Owensboro High School. Gough had multiple FCS D1 scholarship offers out of high school and he walked on at Kentucky.
Gough was credited with three tackles in Centre’s 31-29 win at Hanover.
The leading tackler in that game was a 5th-year senior Armon Wells with 11 tackles. Wells played at Fern Creek in Louisville in high school.
Tinsley took a longer route to Cincinnati. The lineman started out at a small school on the other side of the state, Kentucky Christian, and the offensive lineman worked his way onto the field during the Arkansas game.
Another lineman who has been in some games the last two seasons has been Logan Weedman at Tennessee Tech. The former Apollo standout is a sophomore there now.
Kentucky Wesleyan College has been a good landing spot for area guys who want to keep playing football, like former Apollo standout Peyton Peters, who is a 5th-year wide receiver for KWC.
Malik Mundy is a redshirt sophomore at KWC and he had a team-leading five tackles in the Panthers 55-13 season-opening loss at Northwood.
Mundy, a linebacker, was a good defensive player at Owensboro High School.
Isaiah Tomes was part of a talented pass catching group at Daviess County High School. Tomes is on the KWC roster as a freshman wide receiver.
Blake Henry is another former DC player is a redshirt offensive lineman with KWC.
Guys who have carried their desire to keep playing on Saturdays after their Friday nights in high school.
