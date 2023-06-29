Somto Cyril, the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, he tells 247Sports.
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center out of Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite chose Kentucky over a dozen offers, including Providence, which he took an official visit to earlier this spring.
“They have been one of the schools I watched as a kid,” he said of the reason he chose Kentucky. “Growing up as a kid playing basketball, I think that was the first college basketball I watched.
“When I started playing I didn’t know much about basketball, so I started watching on YouTube and I saw some of Anthony Davis’ highlights and how he played in college, so I think that was the moment I fell in love with the game and who I wanted to be,” he said.
Cyril recently completed an official visit to Kentucky and while on his visit the immense resources for John Calipari’s program stood out to him and helped seal his decision.
“The fanbase, the technology they have over there to help you recover and make you a better basketball player and to keep you healthy in general,” he said of his time on campus. “They help you get where you want to be, and they have a record of creating pros. It’s a place I feel like will get me to where I want to be.”
Cyril is an explosive and physically gifted big man with the option to reclassify to the 2023 class, but as of today, it is unlikely that he will enroll early for the 2023-24 season, a source close to Cyril told 247Sports.
Whether he plays next season or stays the course for the 2024-25 season, Cyril will provide an outstanding mix of size and athleticism to Kentucky’s frontcourt.
“Just me being myself, the defensive anchor, I am going to do my best and I am going there to win games,” he said of what he will bring to Kentucky. “I want to make my team a better team.”
Cyril is Kentucky’s first commitment in the 2024 class.
