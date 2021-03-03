Cole Burch has stepped up in a huge way for the Daviess County High School boys’ basketball team in 2021.
A 6-foot-3 sophomore forward, Burch is generally regarded as one of the most improved players in the 3rd Region — leading the Panthers in scoring (13.7 ppg), rebounding (6.4 rpg) and field goal percentage (55%).
“I’ve worked hard to expand my game, become a more well-rounded player,” Burch said. “I’ve really tried to work on every area of my game. I was looking forward to playing a bigger role on the team and I feel like I belong out there this season.
“I think having some success has led to me having more confidence in my game, and when you play with confidence you’re going to be more effective — that’s sort of where I’m at right now.”
And Burch is getting it done against some of the best teams in the area.
In Daviess County’s 64-51 loss at Owensboro last week, Burch led the Panthers with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
One of Burch’s greatest admirers — on a daily basis — is DCHS head coach Neil Hayden.
“In my 21 years of coaching, Cole is one of the hardest working and most dedicated basketball players I’ve had the privilege of being around,” Hayden said.
“His improvement has not been a surprise. He works for everything he gets, and he’s the definition of a gym rat. He comes in early and stays late. Because of his work ethic, I believe he will continue to improve.”
Burch, meanwhile, loves the game and the challenge that comes with playing it well.
“It takes a lot of hard work to improve your game and that’s what I’ve tried to, and will continue to do,” Burch said. “It’s a matter of putting in the time necessary to get better. There’s always room for improvement and that’s what I work on every day I’m out there.”
And, even as a sophomore, he’s tried to be a leader in his own way.
“We have some great senior leaders on this team,” Burch said, “so what I’ve tried to do is be a leader by example. Go out there every day and practice and play as hard as I can.”
Hayden has picked up on this.
“Cole has been a leader of this team,” Hayden said. “His play is consistent and he is a very balanced young man. As coaches, we know what we’re going to get from him every practice and every game — that consistency makes him a very valuable player.”
Daviess County stands just 5-11 entering Thursday’s 9th District clash with Owensboro Catholic at the Sportscenter, but Burch still believes the Panthers can make some postseason noise.
“I like our team, I really do,” Burch said. “We’re long and athletic and there’s a lot of talent on this team — we’re pretty deep off the bench. It’s just a matter of us pulling together and putting everything together at both ends of the floor at the right time.
“If we can cut down on our turnovers, be a little more efficient with the ball, we have a chance to have success at tournament time — and that’s when it matters most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.