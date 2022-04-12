Stetson Osborne and Evan Wilson are two sophomores who have started their seasons well for the Apollo boys tennis team.
Osborne is No. 1 singles and has a 4-0 record. Wilson is No. 2 singles for Apollo and is 3-1 so far. When they have played No. 1 doubles together, Osborne-Wilson are 5-0.
“They’ve both been putting in the hours and extra effort outside of practice to improve their games,” said Will Clayton, an Apollo assistant coach. “Evan has greatly improved his game from last year.”
“I feel like my serve has improved the most,” Osborne said. “Overall I feel like I’ve been playing better this year. What’s working well for me and my partner is that I’m right handed and he’s left handed so our forehands meet in the middle, which is good.”
Osborne and Wilson have taken the time to become a better doubles team.
“Our teamwork has been a really big factor and how we’re both confident in each other and it’s just been fun playing the matches together,” Wilson said. “Also practicing a lot together and getting better on the doubles aspect of the season.
“For my singles game it’s probably just a lot of practice. I was basically on the tennis courts all summer and winter improving my serve a whole lot and my groundstrokes.”
Wilson became interested in tennis through his uncle, Scott Richards, who coached Apollo for a few years, and cousins, who played for Apollo. This is Wilson’s third year playing for Apollo, he is involved in high performance at Centre Court and JTT.
“His skill level has improved immensely and he just keeps getting better,” said Janie Walther, Apollo’s head tennis coach.
Osborne began playing at Tennis in the Park in middle school, then played in the Goodfellows/Luke Woodward tournament.
“Stetson is a very disciplined player and loves competition,” Walther said. “He travels and plays in sanctioned tournaments, which improves all aspects of his game. He is also in high performance at Centre Court and participates in JTT.”
Clayton, who is in his first year coaching with Apollo, has liked seeing the improvement from the sophomores.
“I’ve heard that Evan has greatly improved his game since last year,” Clayton said. “Stetson has a lot of talent which is evident while watching him play. He also has the drive and desire to learn and improve his game and compete.”
