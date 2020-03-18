The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for quarterback Tom Brady, barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.
There is no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.
The news comes after Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, ending his 20-year run with the only NFL team he has ever known.
“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote.
Brady, 42, leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.
In recent years, Brady has repeatedly said that his goal is to play until he is 45, but he and the Patriots couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension last offseason. That created a path for Brady to explore his options as a free agent. And after a 2019 season in which he showed visible frustration at times and the offensively challenged Patriots uncharacteristically lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Brady told Westwood One radio that he was “open-minded about the process.”
Brady’s signing will officially end Jameis Winston’s reign as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.
Winston has long considered meeting Brady one of the highlights of his young career. The two squared off in a nationally televised game on a Thursday night in 2017, with Brady’s Patriots holding off the host Bucs 19-14. It was Brady’s only career game at Raymond James Stadium.
Brady could be returning to Foxborough, Massachusetts, in 2021, as the Patriots are scheduled to host the Buccaneers that season. Tampa, meanwhile, will host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021.
Caesars Sportsbook moved the Bucs’ Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 30-1 Tuesday morning after Brady posted that he wasn’t going back to New England. Those odds were moved down to 22-1 at 4:45 p.m. ET Tuesday after some bets came in amid reports.
Caesars plans to keep Tampa Bay’s odds at 22-1 to win the Super Bowl and 10-1 to win the NFC once Brady officially signs.
