BOWLING GREEN — Daviess County had some chances, some good chances, to get the ball in the net in its boys’ KHSAA State Soccer Tournament quarterfinal.
The Panthers couldn’t convert those opportunities, and they fell 3-0 to South Warren on Monday at Warren Central High School.
Elden Velic scored two goals, one in the 50th minute and another in the 60th, to lead the Spartans.
Luie Kogetsu served the ball to Velic off a corner and Velic got a header just past keeper Cody Clark for a 1-0 lead.
Velic got possession and got past a Daviess County defender to work in the 18-yard box with a good angle, then Velic went opposite back post for a 2-0 lead.
Kiram Mujic got the third goal in the 74th minute.
DC had chances with Hunter Clark working the outside and trying to get crosses in for scoring opportunities.
DC got a prime run on one of those crosses but hit a shot high.
Clark couldn’t get the ball settled enough for a good shot in the last two minutes of the first half.
DC kept the pressure on in the opening minutes of the second half, forcing South Warren keeper Tayshaun Jones to make a kick save on a ball.
Clark just missed on a tough shot that led to one of six or seven corner kicks for DC on the night.
Clark was closely watched by South Warren most of the night.
“They were physical, they did a very good job of bringing the second defender to the ball and they timed it very well,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “If we beat the first defender on the ball, the second one was coming.
“We had some good looks in the first half, really good looks,” Sandifer said. “I was disappointed, I told them I thought our crosses were going to start connecting tonight and they almost did. We had two or three really good looks, then had one right off the bat in the second half.
“Their goal hurt us, but it didn’t kill the game. I thought we still battled, but it wasn’t meant to be tonight.”
Daviess County finished 14-3 on the season.
The Panthers felt to get in as many games as they did in this most unusual COVID-19 fall sports season.
“Every day you were crossing your fingers as to whether you’d get to play again,” Sandifer said. “When you look at the overall picture of the season, I think we were very fortunate, we’ve got a lot of things to be happy about, we have a lot to be proud of with what we accomplished this year.”
South Warren is 15-1 and will face Ryle in the state soccer tournament semifinals on Thursday.
