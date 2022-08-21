South Warren beat Boyd County 25-21, 25-17 for the Gold division championship of the Apollo Summer Slam played Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center and Apollo High School.
Ohio County beat Whitesville Trinity for third place of the Silver division 25-17, 25-23. Ohio County was 2-2 on Saturday. Camryn Kennedy had 26 kills. Caroline Law had 54 assists in the four matches. Jalyn Whittaker had 16 digs. Kaitlyn Sampson had 24 kills.
Trinity stat leaders were Abby Payne (28 digs), Caroline Hall (36 digs), Hannah Nash (39 kills), Josie Aull (68 assists). Trinity was 2-2 Saturday
Apollo won third in the Bronze division, beating Owensboro 25-21, 25-23. Apollo was 2-2 on Saturday. Apollo stat leaders were Abie Butterworth (16 kills, eight blocks), Ava Fazio (15 kills), Jennifer Lee (12 kills, nine blocks), McKenna Mason (20 assists) and Ella Alvey (48 digs).
Owensboro stat leaders were Brooklyn Williams (47 kills), Ava Fincher (77 assists, 35 digs), Addie Travis (25 kills), Mia Covington (18 kills, 29 assists, 26 digs), Kennedy Thompson (55 digs).
Daviess County stat leaders were Josie Newcom (32 kills) as DC went 0-3 on Saturday.
GOLF
DC girls 5th in tournament
Daviess County was fifth in a girls golf tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Shepherdsville.
Claire Reynolds led DC with a career-best 74 and a seventh place overall finish.
