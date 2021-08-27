There was no stopping young Ryan Sovar on Thursday night.
The 14-year-old Owensboro High School freshman scored both goals in the Red Devils’ 2-0 conquest of visiting 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic in a boys’ soccer match at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
“I’ve known him since he was little,” Red Devils coach Ryan Haley said of Sovar, whose brothers Austin and Hayden were also formidable talents in the OHS soccer program. “I always knew Ryan was special, and he is special.
“He’s multidimensional and every time we put him in the middle good things seem to happen.
“A game like this will help his confidence moving forward.”
Owensboro dominated possession throughout the first half, but didn’t get on the board until the 31st minute when Sover made a nice pivot before drilling a shot into the back of the net from 18 yards straightaway.
“Ryan didn’t have much time there,” Haley said. “He did a great job of sticking it in there for us.”
OHS clung to a precarious 1-0 lead at intermission.
Midway through the second half, the Aces had two golden opportunities to tie the contest, but failed to capitalize.
Red Devils senior goalkeeper Alex Gonzo stopped a Catholic penalty kick, and then the Aces misfired on a point-blank rebound shot.
“Gonzo made a really good save on the PK, and then we sort of got caught standing and celebrating the save and they nearly tied it up,” Haley said. “We were fortunate there.”
It wasn’t until the 80th and final minute that Owensboro put the match away — Sovar scoring a bounding empty-netter from 40 yards out to seal the deal.
“The tempo tonight was really what we were looking for,” Haley said. “And we had several good (scoring) opportunities we just weren’t able to finish on.”
Aces coach Andy Donohoe said his team never quite got going.
“It was one of those games that just didn’t click for us,” Donohoe said. “The nuances of the game just weren’t there and there was a lack of urgency in our play.
“We have to create more, apply more pressure, and be more positive in our play.
“All credit goes to Owensboro — they deserved to win.”
Owensboro outshot Catholic by a 12-3 margin. Aces goalkeeper Parker Jones made four saves, and Gonzo saved two second-half shots in goal for the Red Devils.
Both teams are back on the pitch Saturday, with OHS (3-3, 1-2 9th District) hosting Oldham County and Owensboro Catholic (0-3-1, 0-3 9th District) entertaining Meade County.
