A tennis tournament and golf scramble named to memorialize people gone too soon and to raise funds for worthy causes.
University of Kentucky basketball hosted an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena for eastern Kentucky flood victims, and this after raising funds for tornado relief in western Kentucky back in December. Louisville basketball also had a telethon for eastern Kentucky.
All are examples of how sports/athletics can provide outlets to help folks in need and people dealing with tragic natural disasters.
All of these things happened since last weekend, with one of the events right in the middle of town at Moreland Park, and another going on Saturday at Central City Country Club.
The Goodfellows Club Luke Woodward Classic
Owensboro-Daviess County ties together to have some fun on the court, enjoy some fellowship, remember Woodward, and raise funds for the Goodfellows, a decades old organization that helps disadvantaged schoolchildren.
Friends of Woodward and his family play in the charity tournament, traveling from Louisville and other places, to help keep the memorial event going strong over the last 20 years.
A golf event called the Ronnie Hardin Memorial Golf Scramble was scheduled for Saturday at Central City Country Club. Organized by the 3rd Region Basketball Officials Association, the scramble is named after a popular and beloved basketball official named Ronnie Hardin, and it is in its sixth year.
The event raises funds for basketball players in the 3rd Region. This past season there were eight scholarships of $500 each to give away to a girl and a boy in each district in the 3rd Region.
Over in Lexington, a big-time effort was made to put together an open practice and telethon by the Kentucky basketball program on Tuesday. CJ Fredrick and other players went to John Calipari with the idea, and the coach who talks a lot about servant leadership and then puts it into action was quick to put the operation together.
The Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon raised $2.4 million in three hours with members of multiple UK teams working phones courtside at Rupp Arena.
The U of L basketball team stopped by Louisville television station WLKY on Wednesday to answer phones for that station’s telethon for eastern Kentucky disaster relief. The team raised $63,668 in 1 1/2 hours of taking donations.
Circling back to OBKY on Friday, the Daviess County football team had a scrimmage with Central Hardin at Panther Stadium, and while admission was free, donations were being collected at the gates with all the proceeds going to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky.
Just another timely example of how sports/athletics can provide outlets to help folks in need and people dealing with tragic natural disasters.
