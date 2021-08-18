Tebow waived,
NFL career is over
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.
“We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” said coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Tebow to nearby Florida. “Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing (to do).”
Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. The polarizing player went viral for two botched attempts on the opening drive of the third quarter Saturday night, the second one more egregious than the first.
76ers extend Embiid
for $196 million
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid
They signed the All-Star center to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking Embiid through the 2026-27 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because specific terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not made public.
The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers tweeted a photo of Embiid and team owner Josh Harris with the contract that said, “@joelembiid isn’t going anywhere.”
Celtics, Knicks finalize
trade with Fournier
BOSTON — The Celtics finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks on Tuesday, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to his new $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency period earlier this month.
Boston hoped to re-sign Fournier, who it acquired from Orlando at the trade deadline for a pair of second-round draft picks, but was limited by its efforts to stay under the luxury tax threshold. Those efforts were lessened some after the Celtics traded the remainder of the four-year, $140 million deal they gave point guard Kemba Walker in 2019 to Oklahoma City in June.
