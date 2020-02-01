Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Breckinridge County vs. McLean County, Owensboro Sportscenter, 4:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Breckinridge County vs. McLean County, Owensboro Sportscenter, 3 p.m.
Christian County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.
Henderson County at Owensboro, 3:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Edmonson County, 4:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Webster County, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Allen County-Scottsville, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling
Owensboro at Mustang Duals at North Oldham, 8 a.m.
Ohio County at Daviess County Duals, 9:30 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Western Kentucky at Florida International, 11 a.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Lake Erie, noon
Louisville at North Carolina State, 1 p.m.
Indiana-East at Brescia, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Indiana-East at Brescia, 1 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Lake Erie, 2 p.m.
On television
Saturday, Feb. 1
Auto racing
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 5, Oakland, Calif., NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark., FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Biloxi, Miss., FS1, 5:30 p.m.
PBC Main Card: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (Men’s Welterweight), Biloxi, Miss., FS1, 7 p.m.
Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Men’s Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China, ESPN, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Xavier at Seton Hall, Fox, 10 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Florida International, Stadium on Facebook, 11 a.m.
Bryant at St. Francis, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Mississippi at LSU, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Creighton at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Memphis, CBS, noon.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, Fox, noon.
Texas A&M at Georgia, SEC, noon.
Colgate at Holy Cross, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina State, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Providence at Butler, FS1, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC, 2 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Texas Christian at Baylor, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Central Florida at South Florida, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Oregon state at California, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at North Carolina, ACC, 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Temple, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, PAC 12, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, SEC, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at St. Joseph’s, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest, ACC, 7 p.m.
Massachusetts at Davidson, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola Chicago, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington State, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.
Utah State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Brigham Young, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Nevada-Reno at Boise State, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Southern California, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Washington, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 3:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, Golf, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf, noon.
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., CBS, 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBA
Philadelphia at Boston, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
The NFL Honors: From Miami, Fox, 7 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Winnipeg, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped), NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S., Carson, Calif., ESPNews, 2:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Queretaro at Monterrey, FS2, 4:55 p.m.
Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna, FS2, 8:55 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, Edinburg, Texas, FS2, 2:20 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Women’s Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 4:30 a.m.
The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 5 a.m.
The Australian Open: Women’s Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 7 a.m.
The Australian Open: Men’s Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 10 p.m.
The Australian Open: Men’s Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
On radio
Men’s college basketball
Western Kentucky at Florida International, Hilltopper IMG Network, 11 a.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Lake Erie, WBIO-FM 94.7, noon
Louisville at North Carolina State, WLME-FM 102.7, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.