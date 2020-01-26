On television
AHL Hockey
AHL All-Star: Skills Competition, Ontario, Calif., NHL, 7 p.m.
Auto racing
IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN, 5 a.m.
IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC, 11 a.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 4, Glendale, Ariz. (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Women’s 12.5km Mass Start, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Koenigssee, Germany (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Bowling
PBA: The Oklahoma Open, Shawnee, Okla., FS1, 1 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Virginia at Wake Forest, ACC, 11 a.m.
Tulsa at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Indiana, CBS, noon.
South Florida at Houston, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Michigan State at Minnesota, Fox, 2 p.m.
San Diego State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, FS1, 3 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, Fox, 4 p.m.
Stanford at California, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Fordham at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Xavier at Providence, FS2, noon.
LSU at Tennessee, SEC, noon.
Miami at Florida State, ACC, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue, BTN, 1 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, SEC, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC, 3 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa, BTN, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at North Carolina State, ACC, 5 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College football
The Hulu Bowl: Team Kai vs. Team Aina, Honolulu, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
College gymnastics (Men’s)
Ohio State at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
California at Washington, PAC 12, 4 p.m.
College wrestling
Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Figure skating
U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Greensboro, N.C., NBC, 2 p.m.
European Championships: Ladies Free Skate, Graz, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, San Diego, Golf, noon.
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, San Diego, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, Palm Beach, Fla., Golf, 2 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Denver, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, NBA, 8 p.m.
NFL
NFL Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Orlando, Fla., ABC; ESPN, 2 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Sacramento, Calif., CBS, 11 a.m.
PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Sacramento, Calif., CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Super G Competition, Bansko, Bulgaria (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
FIS Jumping World Cup: Men’s Individual Competition, Zakopane, Poland (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: TSG Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1, 11 a.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPn2, 2 a.m. (Monday)
X Games
X Games Aspen 2020: Snowmobiling, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Aspen, Colo., ESPN2, 1 p.m.
X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Snow Bike, Aspen, Colo., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.