Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Semifinal: Owensboro Catholic vs. McLean County, 6 p.m.
• Semifinal: Owensboro vs. Muhlenberg County, 7:45 p.m.
High school archery
Hancock County at Meade County
Men’s college basketball
Kentucky at Florida, noon
G-MAC Championship: Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Walsh, at Findlay, Ohio, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Florida International, 6 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
GMAC Championship: Kentucky Wesleyan at Walsh, 3 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix, FS1, noon.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LS Tractor 200, Phoenix, FS1, 3 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 10, Daytona, Fla., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Main Card: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (Heavyweights), Brooklyn, N.Y., Fox, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Wisconsin at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Auburn at Tennessee, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Villanova at Georgetown, Fox, 11 a.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC, 11:30 a.m.
Kentucky at Florida, CBS, noon.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, BTN, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Georgia at LSU, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, Fox, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, PAC 12, 1:30 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, SEC, 1:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern California, CBS, 2:15 p.m.
Missouri Valley Tournament: Drake vs. Bradley, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, ACC, 3 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, BTN, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
California at Oregon State, PAC 12, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, SEC, 3:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State vs. TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Tournament: Valparaiso vs. Missouri State, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona State, PAC 12, 5:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC, 5:30 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. Murray State, Championship, Evansville, Ind., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, ESPN, 9 p.m.
West Coast Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, FS1, 10 p.m.
West Coast Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. Dayton, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Florida State, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Big East Tournament: Providence vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, Chicago, FS2, noon.
Atlantic 10 Tournament: Fordham vs. VCU, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. NC State, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Chicago, FS2, 2:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Chicago, FS2, 6 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Semifinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 8 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, Chicago, FS2, 8:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC 12, 10:30 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Georgia at Alabama, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha, Qatar, Golf, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla., Golf, 11:30 a.m.; NBC, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach, Calif., Golf, 4:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha, Qatar, Golf, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Gymnastics
FIG: The American Cup, Women’s All-Around, Milwaukee, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
FIG: The American Cup, Men’s Events, Milwaukee, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla., MLB, noon.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 248 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Golden State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Pittsburgh, NHL, noon.
Tampa Bay at Boston, NHL, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, NHL, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Schalke, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton at Wolverhampton, CNBC, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Burnley, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
USL: Las Vegas FC at San Diego SC, ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, FS2, 10:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Semifinals, Tennis, 7:30 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 1, Tennis, 2 p.m.
Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 2, Tennis, 5 p.m.
The Davis Cup: U.S. vs Uzbekistan, Qualifying Round, Honolulu (taped), CBS Sports Network, midnight.
XFL
Seattle at Houston, ABC, 1 p.m.
New York at Dallas, Fox, 4 p.m.
On radio
Boys’ high school basketball
