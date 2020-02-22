Local sports
High school swimming
State Swim Meet at University of Kentucky in Lexington
Men’s college basketball
Brescia at Indiana-Kokomo, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Trevecca Nazarene, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Pro basketball
Owensboro at Raleigh, 4 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Brescia at Indiana-Kokomo, noon
Kentucky Wesleyan at Trevecca Nazarene, 2 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football (Men’s)
Pre-season Challenge: Geelong at Gold Coast, FS2, 2:30 a.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Port Adelaide at Brisbane, FS2, 11 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas, FS1, noon.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas, FS1, 3 p.m.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Championship: Women’s Bobsled, Altenberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Boxing
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Tennessee at Auburn, CBS, 11 a.m.
Kansas at Baylor, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Tulane at Central Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Providence, Fox, 11 a.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, SEC, noon.
Navy at Army, CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas State, CBS, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, Fox, 1:30 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, SEC, 2:30 p.m.
Florida State at North Carolina State, ACC, 3 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, CBS, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at George Mason, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, ACC, 5 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, ESPN, 5 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 5 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
California at Washington, PAC 12, 5 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC, 5 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, CBSSN on Facebook, 6 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Fresno State at Nevada-Reno, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Navy at Army, CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN, 1 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Oregon State at California, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Notre Dame at Michigan, BTN, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
College lacrosse (Men’s)
Princeton at Virginia, ACC, 11 a.m.
Yale at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.
Furman at Utah, PAC 12, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, Golf, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, Third Round, Naucalpan, Mexico, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Toronto vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLB, noon.
Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla., MLB, 5 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, NHL, noon.
San Jose at NY Rangers, NHL, 6 p.m.
Rugby
IRL: Italy vs. Scotland, Six Nations Championship, Rome (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
IRL: Wales vs. France, Six Nations Championship, Cardiff, Wales (taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
MLR: Toronto at Seattle, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Downhill, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Tottenham at Chelsea, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Schalke, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Manchester City at Leicester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Club America at Monterrey, FS2, 8:55 a.m.
Serie A: Lazio at Genoa, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Semifinals, Dubai-WTA Final, Tennis, 8 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Tennis, 2 p.m.
ATP: Delray Beach Open, Tennis, 7 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-WTA — Singles & Doubles Finals, Doha-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
XFL
Houston at Tampa Bay, ABC, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, Fox, 4 p.m.
On radio
Men’s college basketball
North Carolina at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Trevecca Nazarene, WBIO-FM 94.7, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 140; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
