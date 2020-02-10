Today's calendar

Local sports

Boys high school basketball

Hancock County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Central Hardin, 6 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 7:30 p.m.

Girls high school basketball

Muhlenberg County at Apollo, 6 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.

Owensboro at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Hopkins County Central, 7:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (men's)

Colgate at Boston, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Texas Christian at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Southern at Jackson State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College basketball (women's)

Michigan at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Louisiana State, SECN, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.

College gymnastics (women's)

Washington at Stanford, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.

College hockey (men's)

The Beanpot Tournament: Northeastern vs. Boston, Championship, Boston, NHLN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Sacramento at Milwaukee, NBATV, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at LA Lakers, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Hockey

NY Islanders at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 2 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

ATP: Rotterdam-ATP & New York-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 11 a.m.

ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., TENNIS, 6:30 p.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

