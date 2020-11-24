Correction
Owensboro football player Tyler Reynolds was misidentified in an article published in Saturday’s edition. Reynolds scored on a 3-yard run in the Red Devils’ 81-6 victory over Breckinridge County Friday night in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs at Rash Stadium.
