Correction

Owensboro football player Tyler Reynolds was misidentified in an article published in Saturday’s edition. Reynolds scored on a 3-yard run in the Red Devils’ 81-6 victory over Breckinridge County Friday night in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs at Rash Stadium.

