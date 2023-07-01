OWESPTS-07-01-23 BOYS GIRLS CLUB FEATURE

Members of the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club learned about soccer recently during a SportsTutor mini-camp at the Mike Horn Unit in Owensboro.

 Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club

As one of its core values, the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club emphasizes fostering healthy lifestyles — and for a city as sports-crazed as Owensboro, athletic activities play a vital role in that development.

Along with offering programming centered around academic success, as well as good character and citizenship, the club uses sports as a way to keep them active and continue teaching valuable life lessons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.