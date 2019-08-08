Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Hancock County/Whitesville Trinity at Ohio County, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Butler County/Webster County vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.

On television

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, Golf, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf, 1 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Championships: Day 1, men's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2, noon

Little League Baseball

Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 10 a.m.

New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, noon

Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.

West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 6: preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston, MLB, 6 p.m.

NFL

NY Jets at NY Giants, NFL, 6 p.m.

LA Chargers at Arizona, NFL, 9 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 17: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Day 17: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Day 17: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Men's Round of 16, Ontario, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Washington, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.