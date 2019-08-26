Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Apollo/Daviess County/Hancock County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Hopkinsville vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Butler County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Daviess County/Owensboro Catholic at Ohio County, 4 p.m.
High school volleyball
Daviess County at Warren East, 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
On television
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Milwaukee. ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.