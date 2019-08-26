Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Apollo/Daviess County/Hancock County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Hopkinsville vs. Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Butler County, 4:30 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Owensboro Catholic at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Daviess County/Owensboro Catholic at Ohio County, 4 p.m.

High school volleyball

Daviess County at Warren East, 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

On television

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Milwaukee. ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.