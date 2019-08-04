On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungary, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash., FOX, 3 p.m.

Baseball

The Intermediate League World Series: Championship, Livermoore, Calif., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

BIG 3 basketball

Week 7: From Milwaukee, Wis., CBSSN, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, England, Golf, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, England, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C., Golf, noon

PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS, 2 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2: 2:30 p.m.

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, TBS, 1 p.m.

Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 13: From Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Day 13: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Day 13: From Peru, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Rugby

Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Samoa, Fiji (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

MLS: Portland at Minnesota United, ESPN, 3 p.m.

MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, FS1, 9 p.m.

Softball (Senior league)

Senior League World Series: Final, Lower Sussex, Del., ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5, Palo Alto, Calif., NBC, 3 p.m.

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 Palo Alto, Calif. (taped), NBCSN, midnight (Monday)

TBT basketball

TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew (Ohio St.) vs. Overseas Elite, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 11 a.m.

TBT Tournament: Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines, Semifinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 1 p.m.

Ultimate

U.S. Open: Men's Championship, Blaine, Minn., ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Volleyball (Women's)

FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying, Bossier City, La., NBC, 1 p.m.

WNBA basketball

Connecticut at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, NBA, 4 p.m.

X Games

X Games Minneapolis 2019: hooligan racing, men's and women's skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn., ABC, noon

