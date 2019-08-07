Local sports
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro vs. Henderson County, Henderson Country Club, 4 p.m.
On television
Golf
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 3 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2, noon
Junior NBA basketball
Global Championship: Pool Play, game 4, Orlando, Fla., FS2, 5 p.m.
Global Championship: Pool Play, game 5, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Global Championship: Pool Play, game 6, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 8 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Southwest Regional: Final, Waco, Texas, ESPN, noon
Southeast Regional: Final, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland, MLB, noon
Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
USL: Las Vegas Lights FC at Sacramento Republic FC, Championship, ESPNEWS, 10 p.m.
Tennis
Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, Tennis, 10 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.