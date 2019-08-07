Local sports

Girls' high school golf

Owensboro vs. Henderson County, Henderson Country Club, 4 p.m.

On television

Golf

U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 3 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2, noon

Junior NBA basketball

Global Championship: Pool Play, game 4, Orlando, Fla., FS2, 5 p.m.

Global Championship: Pool Play, game 5, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Global Championship: Pool Play, game 6, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 8 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Southwest Regional: Final, Waco, Texas, ESPN, noon

Southeast Regional: Final, Warner Robins, Ga., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland, MLB, noon

Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Day 16: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

USL: Las Vegas Lights FC at Sacramento Republic FC, Championship, ESPNEWS, 10 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, Tennis, 10 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

