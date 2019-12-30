Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
McLean County vs. Atherton, Owensboro Sportscenter, 12:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Apollo, 7:15 p.m.
College football
First Responder Bowl at Dallas:
• Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, 11:30 a.m.
Music City Bowl at Nashville:
• Louisville vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Fort Myers, Fla., TBD
Hopkinsville at McLean County, TBD
Warren Central at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling
Daviess County at Battlefield Duals (Alabama), 9 a.m.
Women's college basketball
Cumberland at Kentucky Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
Brescia at Oakland City, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Xavier at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Yale at North Carolina, ACC, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
College football
The First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Dallas, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
The Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Nashville, ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Santa Clara, Calif., Fox, 3 p.m.
The Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.
High school football
Under Armour All-America Game: Practice, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHL, 8 a.m.
World Junior Championship: Czech Repiblic vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHL, noon.
NBA
Atlanta at Orlando, NBA, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, NHL, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
First Responder Bowl at Dallas:
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Hilltopper IMG Network, 11:30 a.m.
Music City Bowl at Nashville:
Louisville vs. Mississippi State, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.
