On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 7:05 p.m.
Beach soccer (men's)
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Third-Place Match, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 1 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Final, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 3 p.m.
College Basketball (Men's)
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Marquette, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, noon.
Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Davidson, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Charleston vs. UCF, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Harvard vs. USC, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Pepperdine, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. Arizona, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.
College Basketball (women's)
Air Force at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Kentucky, SEC, 3 p.m.
College Hockey (men's)
Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 4 p.m.
College Soccer (men's)
NCAA Tournament: California (Santa Barbara) at Indiana, Third Round, BTN, 11 a.m.
College Volleyball (Women's)
NCAA Selection Special, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
College Wrestling
Wisconsin vs. Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.
Luge
FIL: World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cincinnati, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Washington at Carolina, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami, Green Bay at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, San Francisco at Baltimore, FOX, noon.
Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, FOX, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Oakland at Kansas City, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Harlequins vs. Gloucester (taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt., NBC, 11:30 a.m.
FIS: World Cup, Super G, Lake Louise, Alberta, NBC, 1 p.m.
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Slalom, Killington, Vt. (taped), NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.