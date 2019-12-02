Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Castle (Ind.), 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Logan County, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.

Hancock County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

7 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Miami at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Clemson at Minnesota, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.

NFL

Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.