Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Frederick Fraize, 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Castle (Ind.), 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Logan County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
7 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Miami at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Clemson at Minnesota, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.
NFL
Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
