Local sports

High school bowling

Apollo at Henderson County, 4:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

Omaha at Arizona, PAC 12, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, ACC, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Arizona State, PAC 12, 9 p.m.

College basketball (Women's)

DePaul at Notre Dame, ACC, 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.

owa at Iowa State, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Melbourne, Australia, Golf, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

LA Clippers at Toronto, ESPN, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Rodeo

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA Club World Cup: Hienghène Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, First Round, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, Group C, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, Group D, TNT, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

