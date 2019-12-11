Local sports
High school bowling
Apollo at Henderson County, 4:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
Omaha at Arizona, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, ACC, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Arizona State, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
DePaul at Notre Dame, ACC, 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.
owa at Iowa State, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Melbourne, Australia, Golf, 4:30 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at Toronto, ESPN, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA Club World Cup: Hienghène Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, First Round, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, Group C, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, Group D, TNT, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
