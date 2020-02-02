Local sports

Pro basketball

Raleigh at Owensboro, 2 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Miami at Pittsburgh, ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Georgetown vs. St. John’s, New York, CBS, noon

Illinois at Iowa, FS1, noon

Utah at UCLA, FS1, 2 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Iowa at Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.

Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

South Florida vs. Cincinnati, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN2, noon

Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network, noon

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State, PAC-12 Network, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Louisiana State, SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women)

Illinois at Maryland, BTN, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State, PAC-12 Network, 3 p.m.

College wrestling

Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.

Figure skating

ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped), NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 3:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf, noon

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., CBS, 2 p.m.

Luge

FIL World Cup: Women’s Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Houston, ABC, 1 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Rodeo

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBSSN, 3 p.m.

Rugby

Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Snowboarding

FIS: FIS Snowboarding World Cup Land Rover US Grand Prix “HALFPIPE MAMMOTH” (TAPED) Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., NBC, 2 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn, FS2, 10:50 a.m.

Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

The Australian Open: Men’s Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.

The Australian Open: Men’s Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 7 a.m.

