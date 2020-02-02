Local sports
Pro basketball
Raleigh at Owensboro, 2 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Miami at Pittsburgh, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Georgetown vs. St. John’s, New York, CBS, noon
Illinois at Iowa, FS1, noon
Utah at UCLA, FS1, 2 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Iowa at Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.
Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
South Florida vs. Cincinnati, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN2, noon
Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network, noon
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Washington, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona State, PAC-12 Network, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Louisiana State, SEC Network, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, SEC Network, 4 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women)
Illinois at Maryland, BTN, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon State, PAC-12 Network, 3 p.m.
College wrestling
Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped), NBC, 3 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 3:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf, noon
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., CBS, 2 p.m.
Luge
FIL World Cup: Women’s Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Houston, ABC, 1 p.m.
NFL
Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami, FOX, 5:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Rugby
Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS: FIS Snowboarding World Cup Land Rover US Grand Prix “HALFPIPE MAMMOTH” (TAPED) Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., NBC, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Men’s Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
The Australian Open: Men’s Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 7 a.m.
