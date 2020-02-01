Local sports

Boys high school basketball

Hancock County at South Spencer (Ind.), 7 p.m.

Girls high school basketball

Todd County Central at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Lafayette College at Bucknell, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State atrth Carolina Central, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Indiana at Purdue, BTN, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Oregon, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Miami, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at LA Clippers, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women’s)

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Panama vs. Haiti, FS2, 4:50 p.m.

Speedskating

ISU: Four Continents Championships, Milwaukee, NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: The Cordoba Open, Early Rounds, Cordoba, Argentina, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.