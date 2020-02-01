Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Hancock County at South Spencer (Ind.), 7 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Todd County Central at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Butler County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Lafayette College at Bucknell, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Florida State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Norfolk State atrth Carolina Central, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Indiana at Purdue, BTN, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Oregon, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at Miami, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at LA Clippers, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Panama vs. Haiti, FS2, 4:50 p.m.
Speedskating
ISU: Four Continents Championships, Milwaukee, NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Cordoba Open, Early Rounds, Cordoba, Argentina, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
