On television
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Men's 12.5km Pursuit, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Innsbruck, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas, FS1, noon
College basketball (Men's)
Davidson at Fordham, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, BTN, noon
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
California at UCLA, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Duke at Clemson, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Miami at Notre Dame, ACC Network, noon
Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN2, noon
Saint Louis at Dayton, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisiana State, SEC Network, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 2 p.m.
Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
California at Oregon, PAC-12 Network, 2 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
SECN —Florida at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.
California at Oregon, PAC-12 Network, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women's)
Stanford at California, PAC-12 Network, 6 p.m.
College wrestling
Maryland at Michigan State, BTN, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, Nassau, Bahamas, Golf, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Palm Springs, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.
High school basketball (Boys')
Geico ESPN Showcase: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Springfield, Mass., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Luge
FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Lillehammer, Norway (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA G-League
Capital City at Westchester, NBATV, 2 p.m.
NFL
AFC Championship: Tennessee at Kansas City, CBS, 2:05 p.m.
NFC Championship: Green Bay at San Francisco, FOX, 5:40 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Manchester Invitational, Manchester, N.H. (taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Racing 92 (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Wengen, Switzerland (taped), NBC, 4 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Parallel, Sestriere, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Wengen Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
